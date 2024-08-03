Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s running mate, is ready to debate whomever Vice President Kamala Harris chooses as her running mate, the senator said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle opened the conversation by noting that Harris is expected to choose a running mate soon, with speculation mounting over it being, possibly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. When asked about his overall thoughts on who it could be, Vance said it does not make a difference for him whatsoever.

“I really don’t care who it is, Matt. Certainly, I think we should debate. I’d love to have a robust debate. I expect that we will,” he said, zeroing in on the fact that the issue is at the top of the ticket — Vice President Kamala Harris — and that is where the greatest contrast lies.

“Ultimately, the problem is at the top of the ticket, right? Kamala Harris has been a disaster. And the good thing about our ticket is the top of the ticket, right? People like Donald Trump’s leadership. I think a lot of people want to go back to those times of peace and prosperity,” he said.

“And they don’t want somebody like Kamala Harris, who wants to defund the police, ban fracking, and open the American Southern border. So I think that we’ve got a really good contrast at the top of the ticket. That’s where, you know, if you believe the polling, and I do, most people are making their decisions based on who is at the top of the ticket,” he said, identifying his role as making the case against Harris.

LISTEN:

“My role here is to prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and remind people that President Trump was a good president who deserves a second term,” Vance said, also noting during the interview that Trump will thrive in his debate against Harris.

“The thing that we’ve learned about Kamala, Matt, over the last four years, is she’s incredibly bad if she’s not scripted, right? She’s fine if you put her in front of the teleprompter and tell her what to say. But she actually has to answer questions based purely on her own knowledge and interest in policy. Then it becomes a bit of a disaster,” he added, predicting it will be great for Trump.

RELATED — Tudor Dixon: The Trump-Vance Bump & Appeal to Young Voters and the Rust Belt

Matthew Perdie, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.