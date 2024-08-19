Exclusive — MN State Rep. Harry Niska: ‘Same Pseudo Science’ Europe Rejected Embraced in Tim Walz’s Minnesota

The same “pseudo science” being rejected by Europe — such as transing children — has been embraced in Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) Minnesota, State Rep. Harry Niska (R) revealed during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Niska spoke at large about the Minnesota Human Rights Act and the Walz administration’s rejection of including a separate part making it crystal clear that protections do not extend to adults sexually attracted to children — pedophiles, or as some academics like to call them, “minor-attracted persons.”

“I would argue that the idea that pedophiles should be a protected class is as crazy as, let’s inject hormone blockers in children and change their gender. I think those are equally absurd, right?” host Mike Slater pointed out during the interview.

Niska noted that Democrats “passed laws” embracing that kind of nonsense, essentially transing children.

“The same pseudo science that Europe, Western Europe, is now turning back from, they’ve written into Minnesota law and in a way that tramples on the rights of parents,” Niska said, providing another example.

“The same folks, including the Walz administration, are arguing right now in a case in the Minnesota Supreme Court that the Minnesota Human Rights Act doesn’t allow a power lifting competition organization to have a division for biological women,” he said.

“That is literally a case in the Minnesota Supreme Court right now. So this idea that we, you know, things that are, that seem like odd readings of the Minnesota Human Rights Act won’t manifest themselves down the road doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. I don’t have a lot of trust in this idea that the fact checkers are saying, ‘Oh, this, this future court case is guaranteed to turn out a certain way.’ That’s not a fact,” he said, explaining that case further.

LISTEN:

“There’s a power lifter who wants — a biological male power lifter — who wants to compete in women’s power lifting competitions,” he said, explaining that the man is suing the power lifting Association in Minnesota to be able to participate in … power lifting, “claiming that their definition of their women’s division violates the Minnesota Human Rights Act.”

“[The] Walz administration Human Rights Division is agreeing with her in the Minnesota Supreme Court. That’s a case that’s made it all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court. It’s currently pending there,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.