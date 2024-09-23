Exclusive — NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino Blasts Reparations Task Force: ‘We’ll Forget About the Venezuelan Gangs that Are Invading Our City’

A reparations task force is a waste of time and takes the focus off real issues facing New York City, such as the impact of migrant crime and Venezuelan gangs, Republican New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the New York City Council bill that would create a task force to study reparations for black residents, Paladino blasted the idea.

“You know, waste more money, Mike, you know, I just rattled off, you like, problems that really matter to this city, ok, and they want to create a task force to study reparations for black residents,” she began.

“And like I said in my statement, you know, with the current state of this city, the absolute last thing we need is another useless task force. At this time, the city faces extension problems across multiple fronts,” she said, deeming a reparations task force a “waste of resources.”

“New York City is at the forefront of ensuring equal rights for all, regardless of race. So it is absurd that the taxpaying residents of this city would have to contribute to their hard earned dollars to another pet project of the progressives,” she said.

“Let it be known that I am focused on the real issues that matter to all New Yorkers. That’s my statement, and this is as far as I go. Does anybody know that New York was never a slave state? Never a slave state. Does anybody even know that?” she asked.

LISTEN:

“Now they moved this on the front burner. You know, we’ll forget about the Venezuelan gangs that are invading our city. We’ll forget about families that are held up in our hotel. We’ll forget about the $5 billion that is going to be $10 billion that taxpayers are paying for the crimes, the fact that our cops are tied up, the fact that Alvin Bragg is still our DA in Manhattan,” the councilwoman continued.

“We’ll forget that Hochul could close our border. We’ll forget everything that’s really important. And you know what? So long as we keep looking in the damn rear view mirror, our city will never move forward, and everybody better remember that, too,” she warned.

