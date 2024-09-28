Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn Says Immigration Failures Lay Squarely on Harris: Brought in Millions

Vice President Kamala Harris owns the immigration failures in the country — from the millions of migrants coming in to the entry of Chinese nationals and terrorists — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle brought up some of the latest border figures, which estimated that there are 425,431 convicted criminals inside America right now who are not from this country — “13,000 convicted of homicide, more than 15,000 close to 16,000 convicted of sexual assault,” Boyle pointed out.

“These are just astounding statistics,” he said in light of Harris’s trip to the border on Friday:

“Her comments were insulting to the American people,” Blackburn said of Harris. “And does she honestly think people are so stupid that they do not realize she’s the current vice president, and if she wanted to do this, she has said, and Joe Biden has said, she was the last person in the room on every decision?”

“I want people to think about this because right off the bat, Joe Biden did 94 executive orders in the first 100 days that made it easier to make illegal immigration legal. They opened up that border,” Blackburn said, walking through the shocking figures as a result of those decisions.

“They have brought in ten and a half million people. They have brought in over 350 known terrorists. They have allowed tens of thousands of Chinese nationals to come in over here, and that is, you know, you don’t get out of China unless the CCP gives you that get out of China free card,” the senator said.

“And Kamala Harris has stood at the microphone over and over and said, ‘The border is secure.’ Talking to people like you, crazy people, why don’t you look at this border? Don’t you know it’s secure, and they can see with their own eye the groups of migrants that are coming to that border. They live it in their communities, with migrants being placed into your community, with crime, with gangs, with drugs, with death from fentanyl,” Blackburn continued, emphasizing that Americans know the reality because they are living it.

“They know this issue more fully than she knows this issue, and it is insulting to the American people for her to stand at that border and make such a statement and wait until the border has become a top issue in the campaign to even show her case right at the border’s edge. She made one trip at El Paso, but she has not worked with the Border Patrol,” Blackburn added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.