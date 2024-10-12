The hype for Vice President Kamala Harris was “fake from the get-go,” and the mainstream media have been exposed as “sycophants and stenographers for the left” amid Harris’s collapse, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“It was fake from the get-go, and not only is it exposing Kamala Harris”; it is exposing the media as “sycophants and stenographers for the left,” Stefanik said, referencing the lack of substance in Harris’s recent interviews.

“They’ve lost tremendous, tremendous credibility. And let’s be honest: these are not tough interviews. These are softball interviews that if you’re running for Congress or you’re running for local office, you get tougher questions,” the House Republican Conference chair continued.

“Now, when she’s asked softball questions, she implodes, whether it’s The View, whether it’s 60 Minutes,” she said, hoping that former President Donald Trump will force them to release the full transcripts.

“That’s one of the things I love about President Trump and this movement, is he is exposing this deep rot in the Deep State, working with mainstream media to try to pull one over the American people. But you know what? The American people are smart. They see through this. They see through the answer that Kamala Harris just gave on The View this week, saying there was nothing she would do differently,” she said, describing that as “abysmal and unacceptable.”

“Not only does she own Joe Biden’s crises; she created the crises in her positions as open borders czar, casting deciding votes in the Senate, etc. So again, this is something where the more people learn about Kamala Harris as a candidate, the less support she has,” Stefanik said, expressing hope that Harris continues to participate in these interviews.

“It also shows why they were hiding her, why her campaign was so desperate to hide her four months, because … she’s unable to get through the basic softball questions,” the congresswoman added.

