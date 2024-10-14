Illegal immigration in the Biden-Harris America is also a problem on the northern U.S. border, Maine congressional candidate Austin Theriault, a former NASCAR driver hoping to unseat Democrat Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) in the state’s Second Congressional District, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily on Monday.

Host Mike Slater walked through some startling statistics, noting that during former President Donald Trump’s last year in office, 574 illegal aliens crossed the Swanton Sector, covering New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

“So not specifically you guys, but you know, it’s all right there,” Slater said, explaining that in 2023 fiscal year that figure jumped to 7,000. And in the last fiscal year, it jumped to 20,000. That figure includes people from 97 different countries.

“That’s more than the last 17 years combined in just one year in just that one border sector with Canada. What in the world is going on there?” he asked as Theriault pointed to the weak policies of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“That’s what happens when the whole world realizes just how porous the American borders are. And you know, under Trump, I know that there was a lot of focus on the southern border — and God knows that we certainly needed to focus on that — but I think the difference between the Trump administration and the Biden Harris administration is that” Biden-Harris are “all talk,” he explained.

“They’re all talk. They’re not actually focused on solving any of these problems. So on the northern border, you’re right, Maine and certainly a bunch of other states, the Second District, get a huge border with Canada,” he said, noting that they are hearing from Border Patrol agents encountering illegals “every day.”

LISTEN:

“I mean, we’re hearing every day of the Border Patrol agents encountering people that are trying to cross illegally. Fortunately, you know, they do a heck of a job to apprehend them. But God knows, there are people that come across that are not apprehended just because the lack of, you know, the lack of border patrol agents and whatnot,” he said.

“They just possibly can’t patrol every single square mile of the border. So, you know, we have to make sure we have the technology, whether it’s drones or, you know, other things like that,” he continued, explaining that while the wall on the southern border is important, the northern border cannot be forgotten.

“We have to look at making sure the northern border is protected, because there are criminals, there are terrorists who can come across, and we just cannot let anything slip through the cracks in this day and age when there’s so many people who want to see harm done to America and the American people,” the congressional hopeful added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.