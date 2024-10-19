Exclusive — Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Leftist Narrative that Trump Is Exhausted: ‘Absolute Workhorse’

Donald Trump Jr. blasted the left’s new narrative that his father is exhausted and having trouble keeping up with a demanding campaign season, demonstrating that the reality is clearly otherwise, making the remarks during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle asked Don Jr. about the latest attack line from Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies — that former President Donald Trump is “exhausted” and having trouble keeping up with a demanding schedule.

“Who are you going to believe her, or your lying eyes?” Boyle asked, walking through some of Trump’s recent interviews and events — from the Al Smith dinner to his visits to swing states and countless interviews.

“He’s an absolute workhorse,” Trump said of his father. “He’s done more than, like, three times the amount of interviews that Kamala Harris has done. He’s out there on every podcast. He’s talking to real Americans.”

The problem is, he said, is that the mainstream media puts out these soundbites that Harris is crushing it.

“That’s what we’re up against. It’s not like it’s a fair fight. It’s not like it’s equal. They have a trillion dollar mainstream media complex functioning as their marketing department. You have all of Big Tech acting as their propaganda arm. So they’ll tell you these things as though it’s true, but — like everything else they told us is true — that ends up being a lie. It’s all nonsense. We understand that. But it doesn’t matter. We still have to contend with it,” he said, explaining, “We still have to win despite those things.”

LISTEN:

“So we got to win, you know, with two arms and a leg tied behind our back because those are hard forces to overcome. People get it,” he said, noting that the left’s strategies are not working.

“The more they put her [Harris] out there, the worse it gets. Then she acts all blasphemous, insults Catholics. Doesn’t show up to the Al Smith Dinner. … She has no personality. Imagine she can’t do 15 minutes with Bret Baier,” he said, pointing to that disastrous interview.

“It was an abject disaster. We all know that,” he said, noting that many Americans are simply trying to “survive … under the cost-of-living crisis.”

“It’s not inflation. It’s a cost of living crisis created by the Harris-Biden administration. You add that to the immigration crisis and the fentanyl crisis and all of the wars, everything that they’ve done to destroy not just our country but the world, and we understand, but it doesn’t matter because they’re still going to run cover for her,” Trump said.

“We have to get out there. We have to vote. We all have to do that. They’ve shown that they can cancel the most powerful man in the world,” he said. “They did that to my father in 2020. It was all a lie. Didn’t matter. They can do that. They can’t cancel all of America if we get together and do what’s right for our country for a change,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.