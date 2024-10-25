Exclusive — Ron Johnson: Presidential Race Is ‘Going to Be Close’ in Wisconsin

“It’s going to be close” in Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said of the presidential race, telling Breitbart News Daily that it should not be that way.

“It’s just gonna be close,” he said of the presidential race in the crucial battleground state, expressing how absurd it is that it would even be close with how things are going in the country.

“Isn’t that insane? What extent are people’s eyes closed? I guess they listen to legacy and corporate media, right, that are covering up for the Democrats,” he said, surmising that if the media were unbiased, elections “wouldn’t even be close.”

“I mean, how bad does it have to get? Forty-year-high inflation, open border — a clear and present danger to this nation — a war on fossil fuel driving up the cost of energy and everything else, a weakened America that our enemies abroad notice. The world’s on fire,” he said. “How much more damage does Democrat governance have to wreak on this country before a large majority of Americans wake up and say. ‘We gotta to kick these bums out. These people need to be defeated forever,'” he said. “But unfortunately, we have a highly biased media, and it’s an insane world right now, and this election’s going to be close.”

“If your eyes are awake and you understand the peril this nation’s in, you gotta do more than vote. You’ve got to get everybody you know to vote,” Johnson said. “Get out and vote early, so that we devote all of our get-out-the-vote efforts to low-propensity voters that will decide this election. This is a call to action here.”

