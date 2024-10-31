The letter from former contestants on The Apprentice bashing former President Donald Trump does not represent everyone, season three winner Kendra Todd said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, setting the record straight and defending her former boss.

Discussing the controversial open letter penned by fellow contestants, Todd dismissed the diatribe as “old news.”

“First of all, the individual they quote unquote, described in their letter that you just read from, they just described every kid in a toddler — preschool class, you know, not the leader of the free world,” she said, noting that this is “just old news,” as they penned a similar letter during Trump’s first presidential run.

“It’s just so old. I mean, you know, the three contestants on this letter, they penned a very similar letter in 2016 when he originally ran, you know, I read it then, and I rolled my eyes. I’m like, You know what? They’re entitled to their opinions. I don’t agree with it, you know. But he was an untested politician. He was a businessman. Nobody knew how he governed and, you know, and everybody felt free to sort of litigate his character and his personality, but it’s just old. It’s tired, it’s irrelevant,” she said, although she said that is not why she got angry and decided to rally other former contestants.

Rather, she said she was angry because the contestants that wrote the letter essentially claimed it represents the majority of their other castmates.

LISTEN:

“That’s not why I got angry and decided to speak up and rally a lot of the other contestants. It’s because, you know they stated the end of their letter that you know, after speaking with dozens of their fellow contestants, they believe this represents the majority opinion of our castmates. And listen, I did not go and call every single person who has ever been on The Apprentice and take a poll. So it could be true or it could be false, but the way that it’s written is misleading,” Todd made clear.

Further, she said it sours the memory of the show, which they called in the letter “ostensibly” a business show. She dismissed that wholly, noting how difficult the show was.

“Listen, I have two sets of twins. Being a mother is hard. Being on that show is still the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, physically, emotionally, mentally. You know, that was, that was a trial that we all went through together. And, you know, President Trump gave us all that opportunity and for them to use, you know, to use the platform and the voice that he gave them to turn around and attack his character like that, it’s just wrong on so many levels,” she said, explaining that this prompted her to speak out and reach out to others. In the matter of an hour, she said they had 11 former contestants willing to go on the record.

“A lot of us ended, you know, individually support Trump, some of us more privately than others. You know, some are on the campaign trail with him right now, but we’ve never collectively come together as a group and said, ‘Hey, you know, that’s not true. That’s not what The Apprentice represents. That’s not how we want Donald Trump to remember us and to remember that show by,” she continued. “So, you know, for us, it was important to just have that voice.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.