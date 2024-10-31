Exclusive — Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan on Border Crisis: Texas DPS Arrested Members of 262 Different Gangs in Last Two and a Half Years

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has arrested members of 262 gangs in the last two and a half years alone, former acting ICE Director Tom Homan said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater pointed to recent headlines about the number of Chinese gangs operating in states such as Oklahoma and Montana, pointing to the fentanyl and marijuana industries.

Homan said the presence of these gangs — from MS-13 to Chinese gangs — is undeniable. He provided more context to the severity of this issue, bringing up data in Texas pulled by the governor.

“In the last two and a half years Texas DPS and the National Guard working on the border arrested people from 262 different gangs,” he revealed.

“Two hundred and sixty two gangs — I didn’t realize there that many gangs in the world, but gang members are coming across,” he said, noting that these are only people they arrested.

LISTEN:

“Think about the 3.2 million got-aways. Now they’re most likely bad guys because they paid more to get away,” he said, asserting these people are most assuredly gang members, people bringing in fentanyl, and individuals from countries that sponsor terror.

Homan said this is the “biggest national security issue in my lifetime.”

“And I stress that … put all this other stuff aside. This is the biggest national security vulnerability this country has seen since 9/11. It is not ok. I don’t care what it costs. We need to secure that border,” he added.

His remarks came ahead of former President Donald Trump’s Tuesday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, where he discussed the border crisis and the consequences of the open border policies of President Biden and his own opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Kamala wanted to defund ICE. We didn’t have ICE, we never get anybody out. They’re tougher and they’re smart, and they love our country. But an MS-13 gang member who was apprehended by Border Patrol, but under the policy of our border czar, Kamala, he was released into the United States to kill,” he said, calling Tammy Nobles who lost her daughter, Kayla Hamilton, to the monster.

“The Biden Harris administration did not do their job. If they would have done their job, made that one phone call to El Salvador, my daughter would still be alive today,” she said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.