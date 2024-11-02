Exclusive — Steve Bannon: If Kamala ‘Loses Any Aspect of the Blue Wall, Trump’s President’

If Vice President Kamala Harris loses “any aspect of the blue wall, Trump’s president,” War Room host Steve Bannon said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday just days ahead of the election.

Bannon is former chief strategist to Donald Trump. Recently released from federal prison after serving four months at the hands of the Biden administration, he walked through the current state of affairs in the election, explaining that he believes Republicans are better poised than Democrat moving into game day — Election Day — which is Republicans’ strength.

“We want a game day fight, right?” he said, explaining that he believes the focus should be less on expanding the map and more on “getting the 270 north.”

If Republicans “win the south” and take one of the blue walls, Trump is president, Bannon said, explaining that it should be the “maniacal focus.”

Bannon put this in greater perspective, explaining that a few weeks ago, Harris seemed to have several paths to the White House. That has since diminished.

“A couple of weeks ago, she had multiple paths to the presidency. What I like about where we are on the weekend before game day is that she only has one path to the presidency, and that’s the blue wall,” Bannon explained.

“She loses any aspect of the blue wall, Trump’s president, because they’ve done such a good job on these southern states. A couple of weeks ago, she had multiple paths to the presidency,” he emphasized before adding that Republicans are “perfectly teed up on this final weekend to play to our strengths, which is getting out the game day vote.”

Bannon then asked host Matt Boyle what his focus will be going into game day, and he said he is going to be “maniacally focused on numbers,” particularly in Rust Belt States.

“Anything and everything. And then also the closing messages of the various candidates. Donald Trump, I believe, is going to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for his final rally. He did that in 2016 and 2020, so three straight presidential elections. A Republican candidate, Donald Trump, will be closing it out there. So that’s what I’ll be looking for,” he said. “But I’ll be maniacally following numbers. Polls don’t matter as much anymore. Now it’s all about votes.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.