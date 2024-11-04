Exclusive — Maine Candidate Austin Theriault: ‘This Seat Will Determine Control of Congress’

The race in Maine’s Second Congressional District “will determine control of Congress,” which could explain why Democrats are throwing millions into the rural district, Austin Theriault, Republican candidate for Congress in that district, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Theriault, who is challenging Democrat incumbent Rep. James Golden (D-ME), said one of his biggest concerns right now is polls that are essentially trying to make people feel like they do not have to go and vote.

“And that’s my biggest concern, making sure that our side and our supporters realize this race is not in the bag. … We have to go vote,” the NASCAR driver-turned-politician said, noting this concern swings to the other side too, as some polls try to make it seem as if Democrats are so ahead that Republicans should not even bother to show up.

“And the other extreme, some of these polls that have, you know, Kamala way up in districts that are reliably Republican. I don’t believe those either. I think either way, we still got to go out and vote,” he said, noting that the state of the race is telling, given how much Democrats have spent on these rural districts.

“I just can’t believe how much a lot of these far left progressives are willing to spend in some of these rural districts around America to try to buy the seats for these Democrats who are going to vote for Hakeem Jeffries as the next speaker. I mean, think about the worst case scenario,” he said, laying out a scenario where former President Donald Trump wins, Republicans flip the Senate, but Democrats take the House and make Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) the Speaker and “nominating and putting forth a bunch of crazy folks to lead some of these committees.”

“You’ve got impeachment. You’ve got investigations — like that would be terrible. We can’t let that happen,” he said, urging the grassroots to get out and not allow “people like [the] Soros family and Michael Bloomberg trying to buy these elections.”

“The money the Democrats are throwing into this race the last couple days is insane. … We’re talking millions in a pretty rural part of the state of Maine, where it doesn’t cost that much money to run an election. They’re just throwing money at the wall because they’re so scared of losing the seat, we’ve got a lot of momentum.” the former NASCA driver said, noting that his opponent has “tied himself to the Biden Harris administration.”

Perhaps what is more, Austin Theriault warned his race against Golden will “probably come down to a couple hundred votes just based off of how close the polling has been.”

“Our side is excited. We want change. We want to give President Trump his one electoral vote in the Second District,” he said, adding at the end, “This seat will determine control of Congress.”

