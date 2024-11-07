The Republican National Committee (RNC) was on top of “hundreds” of issues on election night, working quickly with a team of lawyers to solve any possible instances of election malfeasance, and RNC Chairman Michael Whatley provided several examples of what their team did as Americans anxiously awaited the final election results.

Whatley said there are a “lot of stories” showcasing the RNC prioritizing election integrity on election night, noting that they dealt with “literally hundreds of issues all across the country.”

“And a lot of them were, you know, they seemed minor at the time,” he said, although he pointed to one issue in Philadelphia, as their poll observers — there were 230,000 nationwide with 15,000 in Pennsylvania alone — were prevented from entering.

“So all of our poll workers show up. You know, when the, when the polls open, and they wouldn’t let them in. And you know, we’re like, ‘Well, we’re the registered poll workers.’ They said, ‘That’s great. You’re not getting in,'” Whaley said, explaining that they were in front of those officials with lawyers and were “going to court within 15 minutes.”

“And within 30 minutes, our people were in the room. And that, to me, is being very aggressive, forward-leaning,” he said, giving another example.

“We had one, you know, county that said, ‘Well, we’re not going to count throughout the night. We’re going to hold all our ballots and count them tomorrow.’ That violates state law,” Whatley said, explaining that the RNC effectively warned them that they would take them to court in 15 minutes.

“And they said, ‘Well, hold on a minute. We’ll go ahead and count them tonight,” he said, noting that incident was in Pennsylvania as well.

“We had, you know, just a myriad of things, in Arizona, in Nevada, you know, in other states. And, you know, I really do think that, you know, the word we used internally was prophylactic. What you want to do is be there and demonstrate to these guys [that you] are going to be there, and then they’ll back off and they won’t cheat,” he said.

“And we saw just literally hundreds of examples all across — I was talking with, with Laura Trump this morning, who has just been absolutely amazing, as the co-chair, about how big this effort was,” Whatley continued, noting they recruited 6,500 lawyers around the country.

“We had hundreds of firms on retainer. We have, you know, 115 attorneys in-house, and everybody — it was all hands on deck. I can’t thank the overall team enough, just because it just — all you have to do is look at the results and say, yeah, these guys made a decision to go forward with it,” he added.

