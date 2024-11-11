President-elect Donald Trump is the first to beat both the Republican establishment and the Washington establishment — twice at that — Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, where he discussed Trump’s historic victory.

Internal campaign polls were “very accurate,” McLaughlin, CEO and partner of McLaughlin & Associates, said, noting that the battlegrounds were “within a point everywhere” and that they “knew it was going to be close, but we thought we would win.”

“We thought we’d sweep all seven states,” he said, noting that Trump campaigned on the issues.

“We have our own internal post-election poll that we haven’t published, but the majority of voters, in the end, liked him, and he always had a better job performance than Kamala Harris. So in the — in seven battleground states, Trump had a net positive job approval, like 51-48 going into Election Day, and she was net negative by ten points, 43 to 53 disapproved. So you had — two-thirds of the country thought we were on the wrong track. And you had 53 percent disapprove the job she was doing, and Joe Biden was even higher in his disapproval,” he explained.

McLaughlin noted that they went after “the four legs of the Democrat Party”: “Let’s get more African American voters. Let’s get more Hispanic voters. Let’s get more suburban voters — suburban women — and let’s get more younger voters. And he accomplished that,” he said, adding that Trump articulated his ideas both in videos and on the campaign trail.

“There were a lot of times he would, he would go on, and the speechwriters were great … and they’d write about, you know, maybe 30-40 minutes of copy, and he’d go on for two hours. But he knew his stuff,” McLaughlin said of Trump.

“I mean, he knows exactly what he wants to do. And it’s really shaken up the establishment because he’s the first person in American history, the first candidate in American history for president, who ever beat the Republican establishment and then beat the Washington establishment, and he did it twice — 2016 and he did it this year,” McLaughlin said.

“And so he’s really a historic figure. There’s never been anyone like him,” he added.

