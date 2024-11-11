Exclusive — Pollster John McLaughlin on Harris’s Loss: Democrats Never Admitted Their Policies of Failure

Democrats never admitted their policies of failure, whereas former President and President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign was policy-oriented, Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, conducting a post mortem on the left’s loss.

Vice President Kamala Harris was very much obsessed with what McLaughlin, CEO and partner of McLaughlin & Associates, described as character assassination, highlighting her “negative campaign at Trump.”

“It must have been driving him crazy because when, you know, he went to McDonald’s. He was on Joe Rogan. He donned the yellow vest and drove a garbage truck into the rally in Wisconsin, and before that, the Madison Square Garden rally. I mean, he was coming off in the end as not only a better president — that he could do a better job on the top issues of inflation, immigration, crime, ending endless wars — but he also was coming off as more likable,” McLaughlin said of Trump.

“People just like him, better than her,” he said, noting that Trump successfully went after the four legs of the Democrat party, gaining support among black Americans, Hispanic Americans, suburban women, and young voters.

“He really was determined. He really was focused. He was running a campaign because he cares nationally about the United States. He was worried about what Biden did to dismantle all his policies — whether we’re securing the border, raising taxes, and triggering inflation,” he said.

“He wants to do better for the average person in America, and he wanted to put those policies back in place. So he had a very good campaign,” McLaughlin continued, explaining that people began to turn back to Trump after President Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“You’ve been beating Joe Biden ever since he surrendered Afghanistan. If you run into Joe Biden every day, you can beat Joe Biden. The Republicans won’t look for another choice. It’ll be you, and that’s what he did. He from the time he visited East Palestine, and you know, through all the primaries, his target was Joe Biden, and he did so well. Joe Biden dropped out anyway, after he beat him in the debate. They forced him out, but that was the game plan,” he said, noting that their big switch to Harris still left Trump in the “proper position to win the race because his job approval had improved, his favorability had improved, and he really was focused and cared about turning things in America around, getting the country back on the right track.”

“The problem was Joe Biden had failed, and she was his vice president who failed,” he said, identifying the prime issue among Democrats.

“The Democrat party never admitted that their policies of open borders, higher taxes, more government spending had triggered inflation. They wouldn’t admit that their policies of weakness towards our adversaries — whether it was towards Russia or whether it was towards, you know, Iran and the enemies of Israel, the terrorists Hamas … Hezbollah. … They wouldn’t admit those policies had failed,” McLaughlin said, contrasting that with Trump’s campaign.

“When you look at where Trump was, he was consistent, and really his campaign was the most policy-oriented. He had a very specific platform. He had very specific, sort of, videos he’d put out on lots of issues.” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.