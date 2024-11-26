President-elect Donald Trump is choosing Cabinet members who will get the job done and advance the America First agenda “immediately,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) said on Tuesday during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Hunt, who identified himself as the “first member of Congress, the first person in the entire country, to endorse him [Trump] two years ago when he announced that he was running for reelection,” agreed that Trump’s election victory is the greatest comeback in the history of the country. Further, he said it is clear that Trump has a mandate directly from the American people.

“And everyone needs to understand that President Trump is given a mandate by the American people to shake things up and to do right by the American people. … It feels very good to see that the American people got this one right,” he said, explaining that Americans clearly saw that the country cannot endure four more years of Biden-Harris policies.

Americans know for the next four years that they are going to get policies that will make the country safer and more secure, he continued.

“We’re going to make sure that inflation gets reined in. We’re going to make sure our economy is better and we’re going to make sure that every single American has a better life. And that’s exactly what he ran on,” Hunt said, explaining that Trump’s Cabinet picks will help usher in this vision for the country.

“Trump was given a mandate … by the American people, and I trust President Trump and I trust his decision-making ability. And what he has put together and his Cabinet are people that can get the job done and get the America First agenda pushed through immediately,” he said.

Hunt said that Trump made these Cabinet picks early because he “knows that on day one he has to hit the ground running,” describing that as a lesson the former president learned from his first term in office.

“I think that was a lesson that he learned from his last presidency. He doesn’t have time to waste. He doesn’t have time to wait and figure out what the swamp wants to do. This is the man that is on a mission, and he knows that we have to get these confirmations through, get them done, get them picked early, and then get on with the business of saving our country,” Hunt said. “And that’s why this was done so rapidly and so quickly.”

The congressman also praised Trump’s choices as they reflected “diversity” in thought leadership, as they are “people that are going to lead with a different mindset we have seen from the status quo.”

“I love what he’s doing, and I think he’s going to keep it up here going into the inauguration,” the congressman predicted.

