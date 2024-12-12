Exclusive — Ed Martin Reveals Crucial Tool to Stop Government Waste: ‘Impoundment’

“Impoundment” is a crucial tool that can be used to slash government spending and waste, Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and incoming chief of staff at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Martin spoke at length about how OMB is going to be key to making Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) vision a reality, walking through some of the ways OMB can make a huge difference in President-elect Donald Trump’s second term. One of the crucial tools they have to use, he said, is impoundment.

“We intend to deregulate dramatically… and also we have this thing called impoundment, which Russ Vought [Trump’s nominee for OMB director] is the leading expert on,” he said, explaining that impoundment basically says, “It’s a lie to say that when Congress says spend a million dollars, you have to spend it.”

“Congress wants you to spend a million because they got 100 buddies of theirs at the trough … and they want the million loose on the street. And our proposition is, if you give a billion dollars to some Green New Deal thing, we’re going to impound it, meaning we’re going to stop spending it, because we don’t think that’s either right or good or even legal, and that’s a fight we’re willing to have,” Martin said, noting it has been used for “hundreds of years.”

“The Founding Fathers intended it,” he said, explaining that you have departments wasting money in August and September on “cars and computers because they don’t want their budget to show that they didn’t spend it.”

OMB, he said, can stop it. Furthermore, Martin said, Trump supports the idea.

“He’s all about impoundment. You’re going to hear that word. The left is going to go crazy. They’re going to litigate it, and we’re going to win. But in the interim, we at OMB can stop the money, so you’re not going to see money go to — millions of dollars to, you know, random left-wing DEI causes at our embassies overseas,” he said, noting that the Biden administration has done just that.

“Millions and millions of dollars for DEI in our embassy, [in a] place like Poland. And the people there go, ‘What the hell is wrong with your embassy? They, they’re doing weird DEI stuff.’ And so that’s the kind of stuff we can stop from OMB,” he said, expressing hope that “Marco Rubio and everybody else that’s a secretary see this.”

“But if they don’t see it fast enough, let’s stop it and show it to them and we’ll figure it out,” he added.

