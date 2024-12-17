Exclusive — Lara Trump on Senate Speculation: It’s Up To Gov. DeSantis to Decide

It is up to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to choose the individual to fill Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) Senate seat, Lara Trump said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily amid speculation and rumors that she is on the short list.

Host Mike Slater asked Trump — who has been a resident of Florida for three and a half years — how she is enjoying the Sunshine State.

“Florida’s where it’s at, let me tell you,” she said. “I mean, we did the move that I think a lot of people did during the COVID days, when it felt like you were in a communist country in the Northeast. And we moved from New York like so many others, and Florida is great,” she said. “Florida’s booming. You’ve seen that.”

She said the Sunshine State, along with Texas, has been very popular and still seems to be picking up steam.

“We obviously increased our congressional seat number in the midst of COVID because so many people wanted to move to the state. So doing great, and it’s just about perfect these days. It’s about 72 degrees right now, so I’m not upset about it,” she said as Slater alluded to the speculation around her possibly filling the Senate seat of Rubio, whom President-elect Donald Trump tapped to serve as Secretary of State.

“Wouldn’t it be great to, like, represent the people of Florida too? Because it’s not just the weather, right? It’s the people,” Slater said.

“It would be great. Listen, I would like to represent anyone in this great country we call the United States of America, but certainly from the state of Florida, that would also be really nice,” she said, laughing and asking Slater, “What are you getting at here, Mike?”

She said it is “up to our governor to decide, obviously, and we’ll leave it up to him.”

“And I will say he’s one of the reasons that I moved to the state, along with my husband, Eric, and our two kids and two dogs. He’s done a great job. So I know he’ll make a great decision on who fills Sen. Rubio’s seat,” she added.

LISTEN:

Reporters asked the president-elect about the possibility of Gov. Ron DeSantis tapping his daughter-in-law to replace Rubio, and whether or not he expected it, but he said he does not.

“No, I don’t. I probably don’t, but I don’t know. Ron’s doing a good job. That’s his choice. Nothing to do with me,” he said, praising Lara Trump as “unbelievable” and “highly respected” while highlighting the work she did as RNC co-chair.

WATCH — Donald Trump Doesn’t Know If DeSantis Will Pick Lara Trump to Fill Rubio Senate Seat

“Ron’s going to have to make that decision, and he’ll make the right decision. I also know that Lara’s got so many other things. I mean, she’s got so many other things. People want her to be on television. They want to give her contracts. You know, her predominant thought is our country and her family. Those are her thoughts,” Trump added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.