Exclusive — Rep. Andrew Clyde: No One Can Deny Trump Has a ‘Mandate’ to Clean Government Up

No one can deny President-elect Donald Trump has a “mandate” to clean government up, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I’m very, very excited,” Clyde said when asked how he is feeling about the incoming Congress. “I think this is the best opportunity we’ve had in my four years, and honestly, many say in their entire time in Congress.”

The Republican lawmaker praised Trump’s staff, describing them as “amazing” and his Cabinet choices as “incredible people.”

“The President has, I think, picked an amazing staff. He has incredible people in his cabinet. It’s the Senate’s responsibility to approve what the President has decided for his advisors,” he said.

“The American people have spoken loud and clear. I mean, we have a massive — not just a clean sweep of all of the battleground states went for the President — but we have the popular vote as well, so no one can deny that the President has a mandate from the American people to clean this government up, and that’s what we need to do,” he continued. “And I’m all about that.”

LISTEN:

Clyde reminded listeners that he is particularly focused on fiscal responsibility moving into the next year.

“What we do must be paid for and done in the proper way. I love the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). I’m still looking forward to hearing its recommendations and helping implement those recommendations,” he said. “I’m really excited. I think the American people are too.”

