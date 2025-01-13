“We would have lost our homes” if it were not for Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn, Breitbart News Sunday host Joel Pollak said, describing the power of longtime friendship in the midst of tragedy.

Pollak talked about his longtime friend Kahn — singer behind the #1 song “Fighter” and someone who was a close friend of Andrew Breitbart. He lost his home in the Palisades fire last week, and Pollak went with him on Sunday to survey the loss. Pollak — who lives near Kahn — revealed that he and his family originally planned to evacuate to Kahn’s home as the fire approached.

“And we got stuck in the traffic on Sunset and had to take a shortcut. And I just called him and said, ‘Look, we’re just going to go to Santa Monica.’ And he said, ‘Ok.’ And then a few hours later, he had to evacuate,” he said.

“But even though we were in the direct path of the fire, our house survived, and his didn’t. And they’re only allowing press into the Pacific Palisades, but he’s a member of the press, so he came with me today to see his house,” Pollak said, explaining that they also visited his home, which has continued to stand.

Pollak thought the fire was out because he had been there a few times, even putting fires out by the fence and his neighbor’s trees, using his wife’s flower vases to do so.

“I had the vases where I’d given my wife flowers — two vases, two bouquets of flowers, fresh water. That’s how I put out the fire and dipped those vases into the gutter to get the water that was flowing downhill. Had I not given my wife flowers, I wouldn’t have had anywhere to start,” he said.

“The next day, I had another guy with me, and he helped me put out a few smoldering spots around the perimeter of my house, probably Friday, Saturday, no change, really. We get there today. Jon says, ‘What’s that? Smoke?’ I hadn’t seen it, and I looked beyond the fence, or what used to be the fence across my next door neighbor’s yard and into the next neighbor’s yard, and there was smoke coming from somewhere near the yard,” Pollak revealed.

“And so I walked through the hole in my fence, into my neighbor’s yard, into the next neighbor’s yard, and I looked and there was a full on flame — not just a smoldering ember. There was a full on flickering, flying flame on the wooden stairs that led from that property down to the canyon,” he said, emphasizing, “Had Jon not been there with me, had this wind kicked up tonight and tomorrow like it’s going to, and had that fire been going, then the seven houses — including mine — that survived on our street would have gone up in flames.”

“We would have thought we were safe, and we would have lost our homes. And it’s because I was going to help Jon see his home that he helped me save mine. So he drove up the street to the fire department. They were putting out some fires at the school, which burned down, but they’re knocking out all the hot spots now, ahead of the high wind. And they came down. They dug out the wood that was burning, they extinguished the fire, they put down some foam,” he said, noting it took about a half hour.

“They put the fire out, and hopefully they saved my neighbor’s house. Hopefully they saved my house. You know, even though it’s probably easier to claim an insurance loss on a completely lost house, you still want to save your house, especially if you’re a man. It’s part of what being a man is about, I guess. And I was able to do it because I helped my friend and my colleague, Jon Kahn, who sings that song, and because I helped him, he helped me,” Pollak said. “And that’s the Pacific Palisades.”

“Love is the foundation of this country: Love of freedom, love of one another, love of God, and the love God has for us,” Pollak added.

