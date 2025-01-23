President Donald Trump will see a “great failure of FEMA” when he visits North Carolina, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Trump announced this week that he is visiting areas affected by disaster, beginning with North Carolina, which he said was “abandoned by the Democrats” after Hurricane Helene.

“We’re going to take care of Los Angeles, I’m going there — I’m going to North Carolina, which has been abandoned by the Democrats,” Trump said. “And, I’m going to North Carolina very importantly first, I’ll be there on Friday, and then I’m going from there to Los Angeles, and then I’m going to Nevada.”

When asked what Trump will find in his state, Harris said a “great failure of FEMA,” first and foremost.

“As some have described it, at times, it has seemed that FEMA was just getting in the way. He’s going to see areas like Samaritan’s Purse, or ministries like Samaritan’s Purse, North Carolina Baptists on Mission. He’s going to see churches in the communities that are rallying around these folks, some helping them rebuild their homes, giving them shelter,” the congressman said. “He’s going to see those kinds of things.”

“And I think what we’re wanting is to make sure that we have what FEMA was set up to do, and that is to be able to provide this bridge in order for these folks to get their lives back together again and that kind of support,” Harris continued.

“So I think he’s committed to that — to making sure that North Carolina is not forgotten in all of this,” he said, noting that his state has largely been forgotten by many.

When asked if he would support using the U.S. military in Mexico, Harris said it would be essential to look at the facts of the situation to see if such action was warranted. However, he said it is absolutely necessary to secure and defend the southern border.

“I know we move from one news story to the next, and all of the attention is back out to California, while we certainly hurt for those folks and those have been heart-wrenching, pictures and stories, to be able to see. We’ve also got to not forget these that were devastated by the once in a lifetime experience they’ve gone through in western North Carolina,” he added.

