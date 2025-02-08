Exclusive — David Webb: It’s Time for Republicans in Congress to ‘Deliver’

It is time for Republicans in Congress to “deliver,” David Webb, host of the David Webb Show, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“You know, Republicans fighting — it’s time to not just fight. It’s time to deliver. And that’s what we’re talking about here. Deliverables,” Webb said of GOP lawmakers.

“I don’t want to hear about the fight as much as I want to hear about the deliverables,” he said, emphasizing the need for them to actually achieve wins for the American people.

“When you get it done, when you sign it, you just brought up some key points. When you look at the things that have been proposed, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, additional tax issues… whether it’s renewing the Trump tax cuts, overtime pay, Social Security, no tax on seniors, the carried interest loophole, look at all these things and more, eliminating tax breaks for billionaires, sports teams, owners — what are they doing? They’re creating something that we worked on, that Trump took in the first administration, which was the pro-growth strategy,” Webb explained, noting that this is crucial for Trump’s agenda to become a reality.

“They have to deliver on bills so the President can sign them, so he can take the next step. If you just keep fighting, you’re going nowhere,” he said.

“And look, the Super Bowl is coming up this weekend. So let me give you the football analogy on this. You have your offense. You have your defense. You have your special teams, and you have your trick play, all of that. When the coach calls the play, the quarterback and the team executes, the goal is to get into the end zone — not to the one yard line, and say, we really fought for it,” Webb said.

“And it’s not to get a field goal, which is 30 percent, not 70 or 80 percent. The goal is to get into the end zone. And that’s what Republicans have to do,” he said.

“You may not like the play, but you’re going to executive the play… into the end zone, and then you get another series. So this is how it needs to work for the Republicans,” he added.

LISTEN:

