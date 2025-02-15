Exclusive — Saul Anuzis: Trump’s Pitch for No Tax on Social Security Would Cause ‘Huge Impact on the Ground’

President Donald Trump’s pitch for no tax on Social Security would cause a “huge impact on the ground,” Saul Anuzis, president of the 60 Plus Association, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Anuzis discussed one of the key parts of Trump’s legislative agenda, which is no tax on Social Security.

“President Trump talked about this during the campaign trail. You know, he was down in The Villages in Florida, where, you know, it was a big senior community, and he talked about why it is important,” he began, noting that many seniors live off Social Security alone, offering a startling data point.

“As many as 70 percent of the people actually have Social Security as a primary source of income, and so when you’re taxing Social Security, after years of investing in it, having it deducted from your pay, it becomes a big part of a cost structure, as many seniors are on fixed income, and these are the people in America that we’re trying to help,” he explained, noting that these individuals contributed to the country throughout their entire life.

“They basically are the backbone of this country, with regards to manufacturing, regards to services. Now they’re in their golden years, enjoying their senior moments as well as, you know, helping their children and grandchildren, you know, have a little better life as well,” he said, noting that taxing Social Security on the backend is just a way to facilitate Democrats spending “more and more money.”

Trump, however, has made it clear that no tax on Social Security is his position. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), has introduced a bill to this effect “ever since he’s been in Congress,” but it has “gone nowhere,” as Democrats have not supported it.

“It hasn’t been able to get any Democratic support at all. And with leadership under President Trump, you’re seeing a big change, and I think that would have a huge impact on the ground,” Anuzis said.

LISTEN:

“It’s going to make life a lot easier for a whole lot of people who depend on Social Security as a primary income. So you know, when you look at putting the economy back on track, when you look at lowering the cost of people’s living — part of the cost of living is how much do they have to actually spend, you know, on goods and medicines and food, etc. — and for a senior, they’re spending most of their money on housing and food and medicine.”

He emphasized that these are not “luxuries” but “the necessities of life, and at their stage of life, you know, you really want to try to do what you can to help.”

“And I think this is the strength of what President Trump has proposed and is pushing that will be a big part of his agenda nationwide,” he added, also discussing legislation introduced by Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to eliminate the death tax.

“The death taxes is pure double taxation. Everybody has paid a tax for other earnings, what they’ve done over the lifetime and those people who have been smart enough and lucky enough to save and prepare for their futures and their children’s future are double taxed the second time around, just so government can fund more of its activities. It’s crazy,” he said, describing it as “probably the most onerous tax there is out there because you’re literally paying for it twice.”

“And the inheritance tax is basically a federal tax that takes a large percentage of your savings that you’re trying to pass on,” he added, noting that these are the “core issues” Trump is looking at, aiming to give money back to the American people rather than to the D.C. swamp.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.