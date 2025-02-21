Exclusive — Rand Paul Explains What Must Be Done to Make DOGE Discoveries Stick

A rescission package is absolutely necessary to actually to end the waste uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“We need to do what’s called a rescission package, meaning get rid of the spending right now. None of the spending has really been eliminated, so they’re finding the waste, they’re talking about it, and it’s the same thing I’ve been doing for a decade, but it has to be sent back,” Paul began, explaining that the administration should “bundle it all together.”

“When it comes back to Congress, it can be passed with a simple majority, Republicans only because we won’t get any Democrats. But then once we pass a bill getting rid of that spending, then the savings actually occurs,” he said.

“Then the money goes back to the Treasury and [is] not spent. Right now, when they find waste, it’s still being spent. They’re temporary, delaying it or stopping it, but it hasn’t come back to the Treasury and won’t come back unless Congress votes on it. We can do this, but not enough people are talking about it,” he continued, contrasting this with impoundment, which he said will lead to countless legal battles.

“It basically just says you’re not going to spend it. So Congress tells you to spend it, and they say, here’s a billion dollars for an aircraft here, and you build it for $800 million because Elon is now in charge, so you save $200 billion but what happens is the money just sort of sits there, doesn’t necessarily go back to the Treasury,” Paul said.

LISTEN:

“There’s also a long standing legal sort of battle that’s gone on, and when the Presidents can do this, the statutes say he can’t, so there’ll be a court battle over that. Rescission is different,” he said, describing it as a “privileged vehicle, in the sense that it gets voted on immediately.”

“It also can’t be filibustered. That’s another privilege it has. And this was written into law, I don’t know, 30, 40, years ago, maybe with the Budget Act of 1974, but it’s sent back, and by a simple majority, we can vote to get rid of the spending. Then it’s really done. It’s a much more certain way of doing this,” Paul said, emphasizing that impoundment would lead to both “courts and uncertainty.”

Rescission will be absolute, and it will be done,” he said, adding that the only major hurdle with rescission is it would need half of Republicans to “do the right thing,” which he said does not occur in the D.C. swamp often.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.