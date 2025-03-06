The Democrat reaction to President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday night was nothing more than “theater of the absurd,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Try and go back to the Obama days, and Republicans didn’t like Obama at all. I remember one of the guys said, ‘You lie.’ It was like this big outrage, right?” host Mike Slater said. “He wasn’t removed by the Sergeant of Arms.”

Slater noted that Rep. Al Green (D-TX) getting escorted out was not even that surprising, given the unprecedented hatred Democrats have toward Trump.

“I don’t remember that hatred ever being anything like if Obama said, here’s a kid with cancer, or I brought home this American, or we just captured the guys who killed 13 Americans in Afghanistan, they’re on their way back to America. I think Republicans would have, I would have, I would have applauded that. But were we ever in this opposite position?” he asked.

“Not really,” Whatley replied. “It is theater of the absurd.”

“Right now, the Democrats are doing everything they can to just go out there and show that they are angry. They are putting absolutely no solutions on the table. And President Trump even called them out,” he said, noting that Trump recognized that no matter what he said, “none of you would stand and clap.”

RELATED — “Nothing I Can Do” to Make Them Happy: Trump Mocks Pouting Democrats

“He was absolutely right, you know. And it is remarkable when you think that that is where they’re coming from right now, because they have no solutions to offer to the American people,” he continued.

LISTEN:

“It was the fact that they refused to stand for a kid who beat cancer. Refused to stand for all of the heroes that the President called out. The fact that, you know, on MSNBC … they called it disgusting that the President was talking about a young cancer survivor right now, the Democrats are offering absolutely nothing other than Trump derangement syndrome as an antidote for their voters,” he continued.

“Shows you why they are at 20 percent approval rating right now, and President Trump has got the highest ratings he’s ever had,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.