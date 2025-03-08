Border czar Tom Homan is going to sanctuary cities such as Boston and “bringing hell with me,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked about Homan’s own hometown of Boston and Mayor Michelle Wu’s resistance to border enforcement and insistence on remaining a sanctuary city.

“Well, we’re going to Boston… I made a comment at CPAC. I was gonna go to Boston and bring hell with me,” Homan responded.

“I meant it. I said it,” he continued, noting that everyone should agree with that statement because he made it “right after I talked about nine child sex predators that ICE took off the streets of Massachusetts in a short timeframe.”

“So when I say I’m coming to Boston, bringing hell with me, yeah, I’m bringing hell to illegal aliens that raped children,” Homan said. “So I stand by what I said, I meant what I said, and I’m gonna do it.”

The mayor, he continued, has “obviously lost her mind” and “should agree, there’s no sanctuary for child rapists.”

He asked why a child rapist should be released, noting they were not able to contact the child rapist for almost two years and that their detainer was ignored.

“We couldn’t find this guy. How many little kids did he sexually assault in those two years they released him? So you’re damn right. I’m upset,” Homan said.

“Someone who sexually assaulted a child is the worst of the worst of the worst. So yeah, I’m going to Boston. I’m bringing hell with me,” Homan said, adding that it is not just Boston, either.

“I’m bringing hell to every illegal alien who commits a serious offense in this country, especially those who attack our most innocent, our children,” Homan added.

LISTEN:

When asked why Democrat mayors are so against these common sense positions, Homan said they put politics before reason.

“Every elected mayor, every elected governor, every elected city council person, what’s your number one job? What’s your number one responsibility? Protection of their communities. So why would you not help us remove public safety threats to neighborhoods?” he asked. “That’s your number one moral responsibility.”

“I don’t get it, but I just think they’ve lost their mind, I think politics over public safety is politics over common sense. I can’t think of any other reason,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.