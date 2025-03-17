Exclusive — Rep. Byron Donalds Aims to Make Florida the ‘Financial Capital of the World’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who aspires to be Florida’s next governor and hopes to make the Sunshine State the “financial capital of the world,” discussed how this could become a reality during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Donalds gave credit to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the state’s many successes, noting that it serves as a “baseline for what governing a state should look like.”

“Now my job going forward is to take that, build upon it, and now let’s add in things around the financial industry of Florida… Let’s be the financial capital of the world. Let’s have that vision, that focus. Let’s get back into education. Let’s make sure that every child is getting a world class education that allows them to be to have proficiency in math and reading and writing. Those are the types of things that we have to do,” he said.

“And the byproduct of being a great state is the cost of living has gone up. The cost of insurance has gone up a lot. We got to stabilize those insurance costs. It’s critical to every Floridian. Doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat or independent,” he continued before elaborating on what he means by making Florida the financial capital of the world.

When asked how that is possible, Donalds said it is already starting to move out of New York.

“Oh, it’s already started to move out of New York. I think one of the things that happened, going back to COVID, [is] that people who have means and access, they were like, ‘Why am I living in this type of an environment where the government is just crap and I don’t have the freedoms that I personally want when you have Florida, where I can still do all the same things?'” he said.

“And so what’s already started to happen organically, as people have been moving to our state, from New York, from Chicago, etc.,” he continued, explaining that Miami has become a financial hub of sorts.

“Because Miami is an international city, Florida is really an international state, digital assets have found a home. So now what I want to do is be intentional about that, like I want to move the Chicago Mercantile Exchange out of Chicago and bring it to Florida. I want to do the same thing with the New York Stock Exchange. I think they just opened a digital version of the New York Stock Exchange in Dallas, Texas, and that’s all nice. That’s all well and good, but we should do the same in Florida,” the congressman said.

Donalds also said he wants to allow for a crypto exchange and have the first in the country set up in the Sunshine State, with Miami-Dade serving as the hub.

“But you know, with our tech industry around Cape Canaveral, which is starting to really grow and take shape, you can have a major tech influence in our state. You can have the financial capital of the world be — really in South Florida writ large — and other parts of our state. And then what you have, once you have major capital moving and high finance moving, that’s how you actually take a state, which is the best state in the country, bar none, and you take it to new heights,” he added.

