Exclusive — Rep. Byron Donalds on Governor Run in Florida: ‘My Job Is to Keep the Trains Going’

“My job is to keep the trains going” in Florida, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing his gubernatorial run in the Sunshine State.

Donalds praised Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who cannot run again due to term limits after his second consecutive term, explaining that the governor essentially set a “baseline for what governing a state should look like.”

It was leadership at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Donalds continued, that really opened people’s eyes, drawing them to Florida.

“Definitely leadership. It was COVID-19, but it’s also the way that the governors managed natural disasters, getting communities back on their feet,” he said, noting people were impressed by how Florida handled the “woke craziness of the radical left.”

That craziness made people “sick of California, got people sick of New York, sick of Illinois, and at that time, you know amongst Republicans, there weren’t a lot of Republicans that wanted to challenge that stuff. So you got to give credit to Gov. DeSantis,” Donalds said.

“And so, now my job going forward is to take that, build upon it, and now let’s add in things around the financial industry of Florida,” he continued, noting that Democrats have completely fallen in Florida.

“To be honest with you, the Democrats have really shot themselves in the foot. Have you seen like the CNN poll when it came out that the Democrat Party approval number is at the lowest that they’ve ever recorded in history, or in the last 100 years?” he asked.

“They’re like 29 percent in Florida. Our people know what conservative governance is. We’ve been doing this for 30 years in our state. Gov. DeSantis, he’s done a great job. Rick Scott before him, he did a great job. We’ve had great Republican leadership in Florida,” he said.

“My job is to keep the trains going, keep the same policies in place, build on that, make Florida continue to be the best state in the country,” the gubernatorial hopeful added.

LISTEN:

