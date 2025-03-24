Congress must write laws to “prevent” lawfare from happening again, Rep. Michael Rulli (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the judges who are attempting to halt President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“When we see stuff like this, we can’t overreact, but we have to take out the pen and paper and we have to write law to prevent this from happening again, because this is lawfare,” Rulli said.

“How dare they, when President Trump went with Pam Bondi to the Department of Justice, they used that Department of Justice for eight years underneath Obama, when they came after all of us, all my Tea Party friends, we all felt that wrath,” he said, noting the sheer hypocrisy and corruption.

“And then Biden does it at the Catholic Churches. I’m a devout Catholic; they came after us at the Catholic Church. They came after Donald Trump on every court system you can imagine. Then they raided his home. People shot at him. The lawfare went insane, and it’s still going on,” the congressman said, expressing shock that these judges would have the ability to stop Trump’s MAGA agenda.

“Who could ever think that a low-lying judge could stop a whole national movement? Us, Congress, need to do better. We need to codify laws. We need to become a functioning body. And whether you like Mike Johnson or not — I do like Mike Johnson, I think he’s rose to the occasion — I think the communication between him and our beautiful President Trump, and definitely, you know, Leader Thune. I think those three together to get these laws passed,” he predicted.

LISTEN:

Ultimately, Rulli said Congress must “stay focused” and “quit fighting with each other.”

“So if there’s any of you guys that are members listening to this, let’s unite. Let’s keep those communications going,” he said, extending an olive branch.

“The people on the other side of the aisle: If you guys want to act normal, you can give us a call and we’ll talk to you about the bills and stuff, because they’re actually better than you think,” he added.

