Workers in her district — especially farmers — know that Americans have been taken advantage of on the world stage, Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I’ll read from the AP here. Farmers fear tariffs could cost them one of their biggest markets in China. What are your farmers saying? And what are we to be concerned about with the tariffs and our farmers?” host Mike Slater asked Miller, who said none of this is new for farmers.

“In fact, the ag[ricultural] industry, especially here in Illinois, with grain and cattle, hogs, it has been handed out for decades. And the people in my district, the ones I talk to, are fully supportive of President Trump,” the congresswoman said.

“They supported him here in the Illinois 15. They know that we have been taking advantage on the world stage in light of trade policies. In fact, the Biden administration was so passive under trade policies that it actually really hurt the farmers here,” she revealed.

“So we’re looking for something better in the future,” she continued, noting that they are in a holding pattern which “happens all the time.”

When asked specifically about soybean farmers and the fact that China bought over half of our soybean export last year, Miller said she does not believe the current situation will last forever.

Moreover, she pointed out that this obviously shows that “China needs us for food, so it’s a good leverage point to get China to the table to actually negotiate for better trade agreements.”

“So this is temporary. The farmers that I’m talking to, you know, obviously my family, we all know that this is temporary, and it’s to get better trade agreements in the future,” she added, ultimately making the argument that the people of her state have faced difficult times for decades due to Democrat policies.

“The people here in rural Illinois, downstate Illinois, they were afraid of what Joe Biden was doing and JB Pritzker. We are a sanctuary state. They opened our country up. People were afraid of the migrants flooding here into the state, getting special privileges… The agriculture community was damaged by the… out of control inflation. They are afraid of the government coming after them. So the people that I represent were way more afraid of Joe Biden and his policies — and now, J.B. Pritzker and his policies,” she added.

