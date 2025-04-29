The question is, do Republicans have “seriousness of resolve to reduce spending,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the reconciliation bill and the need for massive spending cuts.

When asked if reconciliation would be completed by Memorial Day, Roy said that leadership in both the House and Senate have an incentive to “try to prod this along and move it quickly.”

“I think quality and getting it done the right way matters. So I’m not necessarily as focused on the timeline as I am getting it done correctly,” he said, emphasizing that Republicans must deliver what they and President Donald Trump campaigned on in alignment with the America First agenda.

“We’ve got to reduce spending, and we hope we’ll get the get the job done with a total package that gets tax cuts, the thing that we want to deliver on, but we’ve got to reduce spending,” Roy stressed. “We’ve got to address the issues that we said we would address, and so we’ll see how everybody delivers over the next few weeks.”

“There’s a number of components to this, right? I mean, you know, we’re going to be working, for example, in the judiciary portion of this bill. I serve on the Judiciary Committee, so we’ll be dealing with border security, or at least the chunks that are in our jurisdiction,” he said, noting that they will be doing that this week.

“But at the end of the day, if we can get those parts done, it’s going to be really up to the, you know, Energy and Commerce Committee and a couple of other committees jurisdiction to find the savings necessary in reducing spending increases,” he said, explaining that his colleagues must do the math and face the reality they have been dealt with.

“Nobody that sent me to Washington sent me to come here to continue to rack up mountains of debt. I mean, we’re $36 going on $37 trillion in debt, a trillion dollars of interest every year, more spending on interest than the national defense,” he said, laying out how bad the situation is.

“We are barreling towards still $2 trillion of deficit spending per year. Even if we do what we said we would do in the House budget, which people are saying, ‘Oh, your draconian House budget would be so bad it would cut,’ guys, it’s almost laughable, actually. It would still leave us with 50 something trillion dollars in debt in 10 years,” the Texas lawmaker revealed.

“I mean, it’s crazy. It’s not even good enough to do what we said the bare minimum is in the House bill,” Roy observed. “So you know, the question is going to be, do we have seriousness of resolve to reduce spending?”

“I know my Republican colleagues. They like to cut taxes like breathing. So do I. I’d like to eliminate taxes,” he said, explaining that he would like to zero out tax and get rid of the income tax altogether.

“But guess what? My same Republican colleagues have made promise after promise after promise in spending, right? And not just defense, not just border in our constitutional obligations, but lots of programs,” Roy said, noting that this kind of spending will eventually lead to tax increases, even though Republicans claim to have the opposite position.

“And so if they’re going to be unwilling to touch Medicaid, for example, and reform it, then guess what? They’re going to be the one saying that they’re going to be for tax increases, because at some point they have to be able to do basic math on how we have to spend for all this stuff,” Roy warned.

