Exclusive — Rep. Nancy Mace: Left Is ‘Cultivating’ a ‘Culture of Violence’

The far left is “cultivating” a “culture of violence,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing what she believes the punishment should be for Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), who has been charged with assaulting law enforcement outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.

Mace, relaying what happened, said multiple Democrat members of Congress, including McIver, “tried to storm into this ICE facility where they detain and hold illegal aliens who are rapists, who are murderers, who are child molesters to break them out of jail, I guess.”

“And she ended up shoving an ICE agent and other federal agents, physically assaulting them, to barge or break into this ICE detention facility,” she said. “Now, I got to tell you, we’ve had members of Congress that show up to facilities. We had Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz show up to review J6 folks who were in prison at one point, but they were peaceful, they were professional. They followed congressional protocol within their capacity. That’s not what this was.”

“This was violence. This was a physical assault on federal agents by a member of Congress. She’s now been indicted on two charges, and I hope that she is prosecuted to the full extent of the law, because, like Trump, we need to have law and order in this country,” she said, noting that if she had her way, McIver would be kicked out of Congress.

“I want to expel her. Democrats last year set the precedent that you don’t need to be convicted of anything to be expelled. And so, you know, they set that precedent,” she said, noting that there are also censorship resolutions. “The Speaker has said, hey, we’re not going to expel her, but hoping maybe one of the other resolutions to censor her or kick her off of committees — there has to be consequences to this kind of behavior.”

“You don’t assault people while you’re there,” she said, discussing the incident and pointing to the broader picture.

“I mean, it’s just like, it’s so crazy. What the left is — just party of violence. Don’t get me started on the trans stuff. Like, they’re cultivating this party of this culture of violence,” she added, explaining that there must be accountability for these Democrats.

“They don’t get arrested. They don’t get held accountable. Look at all the violence across the country for years under the guise or the tent of Black Lives Matter, or Antifa, literally, these guys burned cities down. Nobody was arrested. I mean, it’s just — it’s a double standard,” the congresswoman added.

