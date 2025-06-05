Exclusive — RNC Chair Michael Whatley on ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’: This Is a ‘Tax-Cutting’ Measure

The “big, beautiful bill” is a “tax-cutting” measure, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Whatley to respond to critics who say the bill does not do enough.

“President Trump has made it clear that this is his number one legislative priority. We must extend the Trump tax cuts. This is an inflection point bill, and we’re either going to have the largest tax hike in American history, which is what every single Democrat wants, or we’re going to have the largest tax cut in American history, which is what every Republican wants,” Whatley said in his defense of the measure.

Whatley also highlighted the energy provisions, considering them a “very important” aspect as well as border protection provisions.

“The President’s been very clear that we need to unleash American energy. And this bill has got some foreign provisions there. It also has border protection provisions that are extremely important. We need more ICE agents. We need to finish the wall. This is a bill that’s going to help them get that done. It also has no tax on tips and no tax on overtime, which are two extraordinarily important campaign themes from the President over the course of 2024,” Whatley observed.

When asked about the critics who point to the spending, Whatley pointed out that this is not a spending bill, urging people to have the right perspective.

“This bill is not a spending bill. This bill is a tax-cutting bill. There are other ways that we are going to cut spending,” he began. “The President just sent up a rescission package yesterday to Congress, which would actually cut spending, and we’re going to go through the appropriations process.”

“The President and the House Freedom Caucus members cut a deal prior to passage of the House vote that they will come back, they will have rescissions, and they will cut spending,” Whatley observed.

“Because I made the argument opening the show that we should be patient to run the plays,” Slater said. “We got a bunch of plays here. We got this. We got the rescission. We got the pocket rescission. We got all the stuff.” But Slater asked how things are different this time around, as people are tired of being patient.

“I’m not a big man on patience either, right? But the fact is, there are certain things that you can do in this bill — and we just laid them all out. There are certain things you cannot do in this bill, you know? The fact is that the law regarding rescission says you cannot deal with Social Security and this type of a bill,” Whatley explained.

LISTEN:

“So, you know, we need to come back and have another bill that’s going to deal with taxes on Social Security… We can’t, you know, deal with the spending cuts in this bill. It needs to be a rescissions package, and that’s why they’re offering it up. We’re going to have to have more than one bill in order to get this agenda moving. In fact, I would argue the reason the midterms are so important is because it’s going to take a full four years for us to get all of the President’s agenda, the America first agenda, through Congress,” he said. “We can’t get it done in just two years.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.