If the Republican Party — which has been “completely remade” by President Donald Trump — does not hit its marks and get stuff done, the midterms could be in jeopardy, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“This is an America First party. Donald Trump completely remade the Republican Party during his first term. He fought the Republicans as often as he did the Democrats. And I’m glad to see that he has remade the Republican Party,” Whatley said when asked how the party is different from what it was ten years ago.

“And this is now a party that’s going to fight for every family. It’s going to fight for every worker. It’s going to fight for every community. And we have seen a Grassroots Revolution over the last ten years since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator, and this is a Congress that is dedicated to working with him — not circumventing his, you know, his agenda through Congress,” he said.

When asked about the RINOs trying to halt the MAGA agenda, Whatley said Trump has made it “very clear that the Republican Party stands for a strong America.”

“It stands for, you know, a restored economy. It stands for restored southern border, safe kids, safe communities, and a strong America on the world stage. You know, that is what our Republican Party stands for. Right now, we embody the America first agenda and it’s not just Donald Trump’s agenda, though. It’s not just the Republican Party’s agenda. It’s America’s agenda. He delivered every single battleground state. He delivered a popular vote. We have a Republican House and Republican Senate because of this agenda, and we need every member of Congress to support this agenda,” he said, noting that majorities could be at risk of they do not deliver.

“Our majorities are so narrow, three in the Senate, five in the House, that we have got to have a unified party to get this agenda done, and if we don’t get it done, the American people are rightly going to have a lot of issues, and we will have repercussions at the ballot box,” he warned.

“So we know that we need to hit our marks. We need to deliver for the American people, and if we do, then we’ll have the ability to expand those majorities next fall,” Whatley predicted. “But if we don’t get our own work done, if we don’t hit our marks, like Donald Trump did in the 2024 election cycle, that is going to make that election cycle very, very difficult.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.