Exclusive — Sen. Markwayne Mullin: Trump-Musk Feud Has No Effect on Lawmakers Delivering the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

The feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is not affecting lawmakers when it comes to delivering on the “big, beautiful bill,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

When asked about the Musk abruptly turning on Trump this week — largely stemming from Trump’s support of the bill — Mullin put it this way: “Look, I love my wife dearly, and sometimes we have disagreements, and it’s worked out for 28 years. At the end of day, we still want what’s best for our family, and at the end of the day, I think they both want what’s best for the country.”

“They may have just a different views about it. Right now, they kind of have a little bit of a disagreement, but it doesn’t affect us in the Senate, it doesn’t affect us in the House,” the senator assured. “We’re going to deliver one big, beautiful bill for the American people.”

Mullin said at the end of the day, the people elected Trump and Republicans to “make changes to the way the government was functioning, and they believe we will.” He then pointed to polling that shows the American people are historically optimistic about the country’s future.

“Over 51 percent of the country feels like we’re actually moving in the right direction. It’s because of President Trump’s leadership and his vision. And one thing that vision that he talked about was that one big, beautiful bill that brings in energy independence, that secures our southern border, that makes taxes permanent, and it starts getting our house in fiscal order,” Mullin said.

“I mean, it doesn’t balance the budget, because unfortunately, we’re still cleaning up the mess that the Obama administration left behind. So we still have to borrow some money to get to where we need to go,” he clarified.

“We see the economy rising. We see the jobs reports coming in higher. We see trillions of dollars, literally trillions of dollars of investors’ dollars that are wanting to bring manufacturing back to United States. And so we know if we cut spending, we start getting rid of the waste and fraud — which this is where Elon comes in,” he said, noting that Musk ushered in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and “exposed a lot of the waste and fraud.”

“That’s not going away. And so if we continue to cut the waste and fraud out of the spending, then and the GDP continues to grow, and the economy is at the pace is going right now, in three years, we could actually get to where we could balance the budget,” he added.

