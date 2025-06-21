Exclusive — Sen. John Thune: I’m Supportive of ‘Everything the President’s Done So Far’ on the Israel-Iran Conflict

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said he is supportive of “everything the President’s done so far” regarding the Israel-Iran conflict, speaking about the issue during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“I think that the Israelis have done a masterful job of gaining air superiority over Iran and taking out a lot of their ballistic missile launchers and their capabilities,” Thune began.

“What’s left, of course, is the nuclear enrichment plant at Fordow. And I think that’s the question … and that’s where I think Israel’s capabilities probably don’t quite reach what is going to be necessary to get that done,” he said, explaining that Trump will have to make a decision to take action if the Iranians “decide not to come to the table.”

“They can decide to come to the table and negotiate a deal. The President is more than willing to do that. President Trump has made it very clear for some time that he’s willing to negotiate that — an end to Iran’s nuclear program. So I’m supportive of whatever decision he ultimately makes,” he said.

“I just am grateful for the sacrifice the Israelis have made to get — to not only take out, you know, Hezbollah and Hamas, but now to weaken, significantly diminish Iran’s capabilities in a way that they can, you know, it’ll be a lot harder for them to continue to terrorize the Middle East, which is what they’ve been doing for the last 50 years,” Thune said, emphasizing how dangerous it is for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

“And that, to me, is the end state here, whether it’s at the negotiating table diplomatically, or whether the President makes a different decision, Iran just can’t have nuclear weapons. … As Netanyahu has said, the only thing standing between, you know, Iran and United States is Israel, and he’s absolutely right about that, and so I’m supportive of what they’re doing, and everything the President’s done so far,” he said, expressing confidence that Trump will do whatever it takes to “keep not only America, but American interests in that part of the world” safe.

LISTEN:

