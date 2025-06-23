Exclusive — Sen. John Thune: Senate on Schedule to Pass Big, Beautiful Bill by July 4

The U.S. Senate is on track to pass the budget reconciliation plan — better known as the “big, beautiful bill” — out of the Senate by President Donald Trump’s preferred July 4 deadline, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend.

Thune first revealed to Breitbart News exclusively in April that he was targeting the July 4 deadline to get the measure out of the Senate, and on Saturday, he affirmed they are still on track to do just that.

“And we were talking about this is that, after the House goes, can the Senate go before July 4?” host Matthew Boyle asked the majority leader. “Now, that’s coming up pretty soon. That’s not next weekend, but the weekend after.”

“What say you, senator? Are we still on track for getting the bill out of the Senate by the Fourth of July?” he asked.

“We are,” Thune responded, noting that it has always been the objective.

“I believe it was achievable,” he said, explaining that they have a more complicated process in the Senate with “laws and restrictions and, you know, procedures that we have to operate under that are different than the House.”

“So some of that takes a little bit longer, but as we head into this next week, I’m fully confident we’re going to be ready to roll, and we have to be,” he said. “We’ve got to deliver.”

Thune said he has learned that deadlines are important in Washington DC, otherwise nothing ever gets accomplished.

“The one thing I’ve discovered in my time in Washington is if you don’t put deadlines out there, nothing gets done, and this stuff can drag on and on endlessly,” Thune explained.

“If we want to get the one big, beautiful bill done, the Senate is going to have to act, and we’re going to hopefully act in a way that will enable the House when we send it back over there to them, because they have to pass the same bill that we do,” he said, expressing hope that his colleagues in the lower chamber will be able to “pick it up, pass it, and send it to the President.”

“So it’s that’s our schedule. We’re on it. We’re adhering to it, and we think it’s important that we get this on the President’s desk as soon as possible,” Thune added.

