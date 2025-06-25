Exclusive — RNC Chair Michael Whatley: ‘No Doubt’ the Big, Beautiful Bill Will Make it to Trump’s Desk

There is “no doubt” the big, beautiful bill will make it to President Donald Trump’s desk, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked if he believes the Senate will be able to make this happen soon, with Trump’s preferred July 4 deadline in mind, Whatley expressed confidence in Congress.

“The President’s made it very clear to the leadership in the House and the Senate. He wants this bill. He wants this bill now. Senator Thune has said that they’re going to have it on the floor this week and start moving on it. They feel very comfortable that they’ll get their negotiations done by July 4,” he said. “We need to get the reconciliation done with the House, but there’s no doubt this bill is definitely going to get to the President’s desk.”

Whatley explained that Americans are essentially witnessing “the old Saturday morning cartoon from Schoolhouse Rock, ‘I’m Just a Bill,’ work out in real time.”

“There’s a lot of trading and a lot of conversations that are going to take place back and forth, but we cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” he said, pointing to some of the best aspects of the bill, including significant tax cuts for the American people.

“If this bill passes, we will have very significant tax cuts. We will have border protection provisions. We will have Iron Dome for the United States. If it doesn’t, we’re going to have the largest tax increase in American history. So it becomes a binary vote when you go to the House floor or the Senate floor,” he said, noting that he regards these big bills as “a Christmas tree, and everybody wants to get their ornament on it.”

“But you know, we need to get the bill done. And sooner or later, the clock is going to run out. July 4 weekend is coming up, and you know, Senator Thune has promised he’s going to get the bill through the Senate by July 4. So they need to get rolling, and it needs to be on the bill — on the floor this week,” he stressed.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.