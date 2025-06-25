There is certainly a push to make the big, beautiful bill better in the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked by host Mike Slater if the bill is Paul-approved yet, the senator said “there’s a push to make it better, to add more cuts to it.”

“But then there’s a tug from the other side to say, ‘Well, let’s not cut anything,'” he said, explaining that they have taken “most of the entitlements off the table, Social Security, Medicare and most of Medicaid is taken off the table.”

“There are some work requirements in Medicaid. It may save some money, but most of the formula shifts, having the states pay more than their fair share of all been taken off the table,” Paul explained.

“The Senate parliamentarian, you know, ruled out any kind of elimination of benefits for illegal aliens. So we have basically an unelected, you know, person works in the Senate has now decided that she can decide for the country, that we can’t eliminate welfare for illegal aliens, which is, to me, insane that we allow that to happen,” the Kentucky Republican continued.

“But that’s the world we live in at this point,” he said, noting that the bill, in his opinion, still leaves “a lot to be desired.”

“The main problem I have with it is the $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling,” he said, identifying his central issue.

“I asked the Secretary of Treasury yesterday at lunch, I said, will the deficit be more or less next year? And he wouldn’t answer, and I answered for him, basically, it’s going to be more. What’s going to happen is this year is going to be about $2.2 trillion. Next year, I think it could be $2.5 [trillion], so this depends on economic growth. They think there’s going to be gangbuster growth, but there are a lot of doubts in that, because the tax cuts we’re continuing — which I’m for — or a continuation of what already exists,” Paul said, explaining that many contend there will not be a whole lot of economic growth simply renewing “what we already have.”

“I’m still for tax cuts,” Paul clarified, “but just some people are saying it won’t be — the first quarter this year was minus .2, so we had negative growth. I think we know quite a bit more about which way we’re headed when the growth numbers come in in a couple of weeks for the second quarter.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.