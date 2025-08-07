The quorum break never would have happened if Republicans did not allow it, Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the challenges swirling around the redistricting efforts in the Lone Star State and the efforts to get Democrats back to do their jobs.

Harrison explained that Democrats actually control much of the Texas Legislature despite the GOP technically having a majority, because they have so many RINOs, as well as Democrats masquerading as Republicans. And the issue is, the Texas voters have been fooled into thinking they are voting for MAGA conservatives.

“The swamp establishment, special interest gives them enough money every session to bombard their districts with flyers and mailers and radio ads talking about how, you know, there are Trump supporting, Republican MAGA conservative warriors, but the reality is that they’re actually Democrats,” he said, explaining that when he got elected, he discovered “like 30 Republicans in the Texas House were endorsed by Randi Weingarten teacher union.”

“So we couldn’t do the basics of just getting school choice and things like that. … And then this session, we funded DEI transgender ideology. … I mean, Texas is — the Texas people are Republican, but the Texas government is very blue, and very few people know this,” Harrison said, ultimately blaming RINO Republicans for this quorum break in the first place.

“If Texas actually had bold conservative Republican leadership, this quorum break never would have happened in the first place. Elected Republican leadership in Texas had every tool that they needed to stop the Democrats from fleeing a week ago,” he continued, essentially deeming these Republicans enablers.

“So this is not just about the Democrats. This is about the Republicans that enabled the quorum break, and that’s why I bring it up,” he said. “If we didn’t have a bunch of RINOs and Democrats down here or think thank Republicans, the quorum break would never have happened.”

LISTEN:

