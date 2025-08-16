Exclusive — Rep. Ashley Hinson: Trump Seeing Tremendous Success on Border and Crime, ‘This Is Just the Start’

President Donald Trump is seeing tremendous success on the issues of border security and cracking down on crime, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“It’s a new day in America,” Hinson said, responding to reports that 1.6 million illegal aliens who were in the country at the beginning of the year are no longer here.

“And we are respecting our borders again, and we’re respecting our sovereignty again. And I think what’s really, really important here is, when you look at those numbers, this is just the start,” she said.

“To your point about President Biden letting in literally, I think it’s, you know, probably 20 million illegal immigrants when you look at the total numbers and all of those got-aways, President Trump has already secured our border. Those border crossings and the got-aways are down to zero,” the congresswoman pointed out.

“It’s truly incredible what he’s been able to do in this first eight months in office. And then I look at what’s next, right? What we were able to pass in the one big, beautiful bill, those additional resources to give CBP and ICE agents the tools that they need to be able to execute on this mission and getting illegals out of our country,” she said.

“We should be deporting illegal immigrants… We’re a nation of laws. We need to be following those laws. And it’s very clear there’s a new sheriff in town, and he’s not afraid to make sure we’re standing up for the American people,” she said.

She also talked about the crime crackdown in D.C., noting that this is also something the American people want, despite radical leftists suggesting otherwise.

“I think it was either overnight or this morning that the police chief put out the executive order allowing the police to work with ICE,” she said. “And I think I read that, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. These people are so happy. They finally get to do their jobs.’ You know, these are the brave men and women in Washington, DC, putting their lives on the line dealing with all these dangerous thugs and criminals and gangs and the people who have had kind of run of the city,” she said, noting that the left’s soft-on-crime policies “turned our nation’s capital — which should be a beacon of safety and an example for the rest of the country — into a crime ridden dangerous place.”

“And I want Iowans to feel safe when they’re coming to see me in D.C. I want Americans to feel safe when they’re coming to visit our nation’s capital,” she said, adding that leftists just hate Trump so much that they cannot get over it.

“But the same people are saying that about him are the same people who are arguing again that we should defund the police. So I don’t think you can take them seriously. And I will say this, that if we don’t have safety, we don’t have anything. And that’s true in our nation’s capital and around the country,” Hinson added.

