Exclusive — Andy Surabian: Charlie Kirk Was ‘Totally Fearless’

Charlie Kirk was “totally fearless,” Republican strategist Andy Surabian — a close friend of Kirk — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“I don’t even really know where to begin, because it’s something that I’m still shocked by. And you know, since it happened, you know, each morning I’ve woken up and, you know, you and I are on a bunch of text threads together with Charlie, and it just — it just breaks my heart,” he said of the fact that Kirk will never respond to another message.

“Look you and I have both met pretty much every major figure in the conservative movement and the MAGA movement over the last decade. We know them all. Matt, right, I don’t think there’s a single major player” that is as big as Kirk, he said, describing his friend as “one of the most unique figures in the history of American politics.”

“He was one of the most effective figures in the history of the conservative movement. And most importantly — and I do think this is most importantly — he was one of the most genuinely kind and decent human beings I’ve ever met. And look, the world of politics, I’m not saying everyone’s a bad guy. There’s certainly good people. However, it is a world where there’s not enough good people. And Charlie really stood out as just one of the most decent,” he said, describing Kirk as kind, gentle, nice, loyal and faithful to both God and his family.

Surabian emphasized that Kirk was a man of faith who cared most about his faith and his family above all.

“He was utterly devoted to them. You meant, you just mentioned this. Charlie was a guy who, every Saturday, he would shut off his phone and he wouldn’t do anything political, and he would just focus on his faith” and family,” he explained, emphasizing that Kirk was unique in every way.

“There are a lot of people in politics who have really good quality. There are some people who are really good communicators. There are some people who are really highly intelligent and smart on policy. There are some people who are really good at political organizing. There are some people who understand political strategy. There are some people who are really good on TV. There are some people who are amazing fundraisers. Charlie was a five tool player,” Surabian said.

“Charlie was probably the only person on the political playing field who had the ability — and had the ability at such a young age — to put it all together and do it all. And then on top of that, he had he had something that can’t be taught,” he added.

“He had something in him that you can’t learn. … He was totally fearless when it came to defending his views. He had no fear, and that’s what made him stand out,” he added.

