The political assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is the result of the ongoing hate campaign of the Democrat apparatus — an apparatus that has been charging full steam ahead with this dark rhetoric for the last decade — Andy Surabian, adviser to both Vice President JD Vance as well as Donald Trump Jr. said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“We are not talking about a flippant comment where one elected Democrat, you know, here or there, you know, called President Trump a fascist, or Charlie Kirk a Nazi, you know, or so be it,” Surabian, a friend of Kirk’s, said.

“We are talking about a coordinated messaging campaign that has been going on for the last decade, that has been coordinated between Democrat nonprofits — places like Media Matters — Democrat politicians, Democrat donors, Democrat political operatives,” he explained.

“Ok, this has been an ongoing messaging campaign to castigate 50 percent of the country as Nazis and fascists. So we’re not talking about a flippant comment from some random,” he emphasized, making it clear this is not about a singular offhand statement.

“We are talking about the talking points that come out of the Democrat apparatus that has been — this has been going on now for 10 years — where they are repeatedly doing this over and over again, purposely, all these groups, we know all these groups are coordinating,” he said.

Surabian said all one has to do to see an example is look at Media Matters’ website, look at Charlie Kirk, and “read the archive of all their, all their vicious smears and disgusting lies they put out about him, and then see how the Democrat politicians and media figures repeat those lies.”

“This has been donor-funded. Ok. This is donor-funded. This has been activated by operatives and media figures and repeated by Democrat politicians for a decade now,” he said, making it clear that this has been an “ongoing campaign to label anyone associated with Donald Trump a Nazi, and it’s evil.”

“I can’t repeat this enough. This is not a case of a flippant comment. This is not a case of somebody getting a little overzealous with their commentary. …. No no no. This is coming from the very top of the Democrat Party. The biggest donors, the Democrat think tanks, nonprofits, and politicians are funding this stuff,” he said.

Democrats “route this messaging through their nonprofit apparatus, to their media talking heads and their politicians to repeat over and over again,” he said.

If Democrats truly want to end the political violence, they have to start by routing the “coordinated messaging campaign coming from their entire apparatus labeling Republicans as Nazis,” he continued.

Surabian added, “What they have done over the last decade is absolutely craven, and it’s evil, and I think it led directly to Charlie Kirk being assassinated.”

