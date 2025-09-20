Exclusive — Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet: This Is ‘a Spiritual Fight’

This is a spiritual fight, Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday ahead of the highly anticipated memorial service for Charlie Kirk.

Host Matthew Boyle pointed out that it currently feels like a spiritual battle in the country, as it has seen a lot of evil.

“We’ve seen the face of evil come out, but we’ve also seen the awesome good, right? Like, and I use awesome in the most spiritual sense of the word that’s come out in that people are inspired to go back to church. They’re inspired to do stuff with their family. They’re inspired to do, to start chapters,” he said, describing this as a “jolt of electricity across” the nation.

“We’ve seen people releasing videos. I saw couples talking about taking their kids to church for the first time,” he pointed out.

“Absolutely, and it’s up to us,” Kolvet agreed. “You know, success is not guaranteed. Success requires us to take an active role and to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

“And, you know, I just, I think of the message that Charlie was preaching. And you see these videos on social media about men, like I saw this one yesterday, Matt, about these oil riggers that, you know, there was one female employee, and there was a bunch of these men, you know, really brawny guys that work with their hands, the muscular class out in the oil field. And they all gathered around and cried and hugged, and they told each other they wanted to be better husbands and they wanted to be better fathers and they wanted to be better Christians. And, I mean, it’s breaking the core in the heart of, you know, hardened heart[s] that so many walk around this world with, and they’re feeling that something is changing,” he pointed out.

“There is vision. There is a mission. There is a goal, and people can grasp it tangibly. They can do something very, very distinct and clear about it, whether that’s getting involved with Turning Point USA, sending in a donation, buying a shirt, getting off the couch and knocking doors, anything. Because, you know, you mentioned this, that it’s a spiritual fight, Matt, I completely agree,” he continued, pointing to the fact that there were 58 no votes from Democrats in Congress yesterday who refused to condemn the political assassination of an American.

“And if we cannot — this is a masks-off moment, Matt, where that should be a no-brainer. … That shows you the depth to which the darkness has crept in,” he said. “But we are going to speak light over the darkness, and the darkness will retreat.”

“I have every faith that that will happen. We will be victorious. Charlie’s message will go out. I have every, every faith that that is going to happen,” he added.

