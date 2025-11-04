New Jersey is “ready for a change,” former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley –who is now running for a Senate seat in North Carolina – said during an Election Day appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

New Jersey voters are voting for their next governor as all eyes focus on the close race between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ). Host Mike Slater pointed out that it is an extremely close race, with less than one percentage point separating the two candidates.

“So this one is a nail biter to the end here. How does he win this one?” Slater asked of Ciattarelli.

“Well, I think he just wins because New Jersey is ready for a change,” Whatley said, casting his prediction.

“You know, the fact is that they have seen electricity prices skyrocket, their taxes are absolutely sky high, and they are the least competitive state, you know, 49 out of 50 in the entire country, and they’re ready for a change,” Whatley said, noting that Ciattarelli has run a “really, really good campaign.”

“He has had several endorsements from Democratic office holders. He has worked throughout that state, every single community, every single family that he’s been out there for – a lot of energy across the state. He’s done a really good job, and he lost last time only by three and a half points,” Whatley continued.

“So he came into this with a lot of momentum coming off of, you know, his narrow loss, plus President Trump’s narrow loss [in the state] last year,” he added, also praising Ciattarelli for going into cities and urban areas and having conversations with “every single community across New Jersey.”

“You know, New Jersey is not Oklahoma. It’s, you know, it’s not a solid conservative state where you just have to go turn your people out. You have to go have conversations and be able to win, you know, the independents and be able to get a good solid chunk of Democrat crossovers, and Jack has really run a good campaign targeting them,” he said.

