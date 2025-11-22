Exclusive – Jenn Pellegrino: Defend Forgotten America Aims to Extend MAGA Movement Beyond Trump’s Second Term

The MAGA movement needs to keep going beyond President Donald Trump’s administration, Jenn Pellegrino, Executive Director of Defend Forgotten America, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that her organization hopes to do that.

Groups in D.C., she explained, are focused on the broader picture and are forgetting men and women in small town America.

“I think that’s something that President Trump has not forgotten. I think that’s why he’s now a two-term president, because he remembers. He speaks to those people,” she said, explaining that this organization hopes to continue to highlight these individuals beyond Trump’s second term.

“The issues that rural America and small urban America face right now are very different from what you see in places like New York City and our other big cities,” she said, describing it as a “different game.”

“It’s a different game, you know, where they’re dealing with crime and law and order. You know, I grew up in a place where you can leave your doors unlocked and your garage door open at night and not have to worry about it. But there are different issues. When you look at health care, for example, where the cities and the urban hospitals are doing just fine, but then access to rural health care is not what it should be. These hospitals are closing. The people that live in these regions can’t afford the health care, so there’s a lot that has to be done there,” Pellegrino explained, noting that these conversations must involve not just bigger cities but the men and women in small towns.

She identified health care as one of the big issues to focus on, as it is a huge issue in rural America in keeping the hospitals open and ensuring that healthcare is not just accessible but affordable.

“So that’s certainly a primary conversation. Energy is another one. Manufacturing, the cost of living obviously being an issue. Things that are central to those rural communities and small urban communities are the things that we’ll be focused on,” she said, adding that the health care issue, specifically, will require having conversations outside of Washington, DC, so politicians know what is impacting regular people.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.