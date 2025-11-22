Exclusive — Jenn Pellegrino on Trump Meeting Zohran Mamdani: Middle Ground Comes Down to Common Sense

Finding middle ground with the left comes down to common sense, Jenn Pellegrino, Executive Director of Defend Forgotten America, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Discussing the White House meeting President Donald Trump had with socialist mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani on Friday, host Matthew Boyle brought up Trump stating that people were attracted to Mamdani because he is a “different guy,” essentially.

“Trump has talked about this many times, where many of the people who voted for Bernie Sanders voted for him, right?… I think that there’s quite broad support for the stuff that we’re talking about here,” Boyle pointed out.

“I agree with that as well. I think it’s, you know, it also speaks to — you look back to the last administration,” Pellegrino said, using the border as an example as Republicans and the state of Texas begged Democrats to travel to the border to observe what was actually happening.

“See what’s happening to these communities, these border communities that are overrun, that are suffering as a result of your policies, and you never saw those meetings happen. You never saw any kind of dialog,” she said, contrasting that with Trump’s approach.

“President Trump is willing to invite this socialist Democrat, as he calls himself, into the Oval Office, to have a conversation to show to the American people… yeah, there’s a lot we don’t agree on, but I think there are areas where there is common ground, where, you know, they both obviously love New York City, President Trump being from there, and there’s a lot of shared goals there,” she said.

“And I think it’s important to be able to have these conversations, despite what the legacy media wants. They want everybody at odds all of the time, and they’re inflaming all these wars, whether it’s within the MAGA-aligned movement or elsewhere,” she said, stressing the importance of engaging in these conversations across the aisle.

“I think it’s really important for us to be able to engage and it, you know, takes me back to what Charlie Kirk was all about, saying, ‘Listen, let’s have conversations, even though we may disagree.’ I think we’re going to find ourselves in a place where there’s a lot more that we can agree on, and it comes down to common sense,” she added.

LISTEN:

