Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) ripped Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) for refusing to work with the feds to remove illegal aliens from welfare programs.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily, Tiffany discussed how Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has asked states to provide data on individuals on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“So the federal government, to their credit, Secretary Rollins, at the Department of Ag, has said, hey, we want to see your data, states, in regards to the people that are on the food stamp rolls, because we want to make sure that there isn’t fraud in the system. We want to make sure that improper payments are not going out.” He explained that in Wisconsin, Gov. Evers has refused to provide the data.

“Why in the world would you hide that data, especially after the news that has come out of Minnesota that has taken the country by storm, where it looks like there could be as much as $8 billion that went out in fraudulent payments, whether it’s food stamps, Medicaid – they even had autism programs that they were defrauding the people of,” Tiffany said.

“Think about it. Autism. I mean, how heartless can you be to use a program like that to scam the taxpayers? And so we’re seeing that going on around the country. Secretary Rollins is correct to ask for this information. Tony Evers in Wisconsin, the governor, will not provide that data. And there’s a reason why he won’t, because he knows there’s people that are on there that should not be,” he said, making it clear that if he were governor, he would hand that data over to the federal government.

When asked what he thinks the governor is hiding, Tiffany said he believes there are illegal aliens on the program.

“I mean, it’s the same thing with Medicaid – illegal aliens and those who are able-bodied and should be working,” he said, identifying the two groups.

“Because what you’re seeing is Democratic governors like Evers, they do not – because governors, just like the president, they can say, they can have work requirements – and Governor Evers is choosing not to have work requirements, or at least not enforcing them,” the congressman revealed.

“So you’ve got a lot of people that are able-bodied, that should be working, should not be on food stamps that are collecting that. So it’s primarily illegal aliens and those who should be working,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.