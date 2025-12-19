Exclusive — Sen. Rand Paul: The Problem of Affordability Is Government ‘Devaluation of Currency’

The answer to the affordability crisis lies in the devaluation of currency, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Well, I think the answer to affordability and the problem is the devaluation of currency,” Paul told Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater.

“The reason people are poorer is because the government devalues your currency and your wages don’t keep up with prices. So it’s even worse in some areas,” he said, identifying the two areas where this is the “worst.”

“The two areas where it’s worst are education and health care, and the reason for that is government gets involved with artificially stimulating demand, and what happens is the prices rise,” the Kentucky senator explained.

“So almost everything that’s really screwed up in our economy is either health, health care or education. The government’s basically been so involved in those as to really mess up the marketplace,” he said.

“But no really, if we had balanced budgets, we wouldn’t really need a Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve wouldn’t be inflating the currency. We wouldn’t have this problem with wages trying to keep up with prices. So yeah, there’s an affordability problem, and it’s frankly, at the hands of Democrats and often many Republicans who keep voting for these deficits,” Paul added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.