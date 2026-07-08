The rise of Maine’s U.S. Senate Democrat nominee Graham Platner is the result of radical leftists taking over the Democrat Party, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Gruters said he hopes Platner, who has said he is weighing his path forward following new allegations of rape, will stay in the race a couple more days for the benefit of Republicans. There is no shortage of scandal with Platner, Gruters continued, noting that they had “more stuff” on him as well – so much “you can’t even believe.”

“People don’t believe it, and there’s so much stuff,” he said before adding, “This is all a result of Mamdani winning New York City, AOC, Bernie Sanders – the rise of these leftists in their party has inspired other leftists around the country to run, and what you get is you get these communists who really are trying to fundamentally change our country.”

“If you believe in a system that every person has the ability to achieve the American dream and has the ability to choose their path in life, if you believe that, you’ve got to wholesale reject the Democrats and these liberal policies – these wackadoo radicals that are running,” Gruters said.

He reminded listeners that he is not even the one who is saying these things – the radical leftist candidates are saying it themselves: “Their own candidates said they don’t want a border. They don’t want – forget about cashless bail, which is a disaster in these liberal cities – these guys don’t want prisons. They don’t want police. They want anarchy. It’s the fact that these guys are getting elected and are being propped up and supported,” he said, noting that it does not even matter that some of these Democrats are finally coming out against Platner, because that was not always the case.

“They’ve embraced him. They’ve stood by him. Bernie Sanders has come out and said he’s going to do everything he can to make sure this guy is elected. These guys are sick,” the RNC Chairman emphasized, explaining that the midterm races are all quite simple.

“It’s about do you want crazy or do you want normal, common sense reasonableness in a president who loves this country and is doing everything he can to save it versus the party that’s literally trying to destroy it from within,” he warned.

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